Consumer protection: Seller equally liable for any defective product

Nilesh Nenshi Gala purchased two Bluestar split air conditioners from Reliance Retail on September 27, 2018, for which he paid ₹70,000 at the rate of ₹35,000 each. The air-conditioners came with a one-year warranty.

In March 2019, while the warranty was still in force, one of the air conditioners developed cooling issues. Nenshi approached the seller to resolve the problem. A technician from Bluestar inspected the unit and confirmed the fault. Although the manufacturer agreed to replace the defective air conditioner, no action followed. Reliance also continued to delay the matter. Faced with inaction, Nenshi filed a complaint before the