Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Consumption tailwinds

A raft of factors can whet spending propensity

After hitting a low of 4 per cent last fiscal year, private consumption growth is set to strengthen this fiscal. Consumption growth has been slow to recover due to the incomplete recovery of incomes from the pandemic’s impact. However, this fiscal ye
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Dharmakirti JoshiDipti Deshpande
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
After hitting a low of 4 per cent last fiscal year, private consumption growth is set to strengthen this fiscal. Consumption growth has been slow to recover due to the incomplete recovery of incomes from the pandemic’s impact. However, this fiscal year is expected to see a reversal of the factors that had dragged consumption growth below trend, including high food inflation, a slowdown in agriculture, and slow government revenue spending. Additionally, the effect of a weak base will provide a statistical lift to consumption growth.

National accounts data from the past 13 years indicates that private consumption
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Safety essential for sustainable growth

Best of BS Opinion: Invention factory: New India dawning and more

India needs to do more to win over people of Bangladesh

Invention factory: New India dawning

How to make tax officials accountable

Topics : BS Opinion consumption consumer spending Consumption growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon