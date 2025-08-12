Crude lessons: Reversing slide in domestic output now a strategic necessity

United States President Donald Trump’s tariff barrage against India for buying Russian oil might be a crude strategy — both to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine and to extract concessions from our trade negotiators. But Mr Trump’s claim that a US company could unlock Pakistan’s “massive” oil reserves — and that some might get sold to India — adds insult to our injury!

India can, if necessary, switch to many alternate suppliers without much additional cost. (Official statements suggest the 5 million barrels per day we import are now sourced from 40 different