Crude lessons: Reversing slide in domestic output now a strategic necessity

Crude lessons: Reversing slide in domestic output now a strategic necessity

India can, if necessary, switch to many alternate suppliers without much additional cost

Many believe Mr Trump’s geopolitical strategies mesh with the drive to sustain US production and exports of oil by keeping prices stable at present high levels.

Ranjan Mathai
United States President Donald Trump’s tariff barrage against India for buying Russian oil might be a crude strategy — both to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine and to extract concessions from our trade negotiators. But Mr Trump’s claim that a US company could unlock Pakistan’s “massive” oil reserves — and that some might get sold to India — adds insult to our injury!
 
India can, if necessary, switch to many alternate suppliers without much additional cost. (Official statements suggest the 5 million barrels per day we import are now sourced from 40 different
