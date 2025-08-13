CSR spends climb, yet corporate reputations show little improvement

India’s unique corporate social responsibility (CSR) law was introduced in 2013 under the second United Progressive Alliance government at a time when India Inc’s reputation was somewhat tarnished. Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta was embroiled in a controversy over mining bauxite in a tribal area in Odisha. The famous “no-go area” dispute over allowing or disallowing coal mining in environmentally fragile forests in the east had erupted within the government under pressure from the mining lobby.

The government’s optimistic special economic zone (SEZ) policy of 2005 provoked a rash of indiscriminate land acquisition that often defrauded farmers