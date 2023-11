If I were to indulge myself with just one National Interest about cricket, with the World Cup on in India, this is the best time for it. Once the Cup is won or lost, there will be 1.43 billion opinions and the real gyanis will talk. This week, however, I will talk about cricket, and also kabaddi, with a garnish of football thrown in. So be warned.

Besides cricket, it’s also about much else that emanates from it — nationalism,