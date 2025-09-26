Dalits look West: Education, capitalism can shape future, as can defiance

Dalits want more. And if they don’t get it in India, they will go abroad to get it. This is the message of the Dalits Quit India Party (DQIP), launched by the public intellectual and a shining light in Dalit political thought, Chandra Bhan Prasad. Not yet registered as a political party, the grouping is nevertheless going to be a powerful force in shaping the trajectory of Dalit thought.

Babasaheb B R Ambedkar’s central message to Dalits was: Education. Indeed, one of his most famous words of advice was “educate, agitate, organise; have faith in yourselves”.