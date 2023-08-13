Dark clouds over global economy

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
For the past four months, a strong rally has gripped the Indian market, while the US stock market has been on a huge bull run throughout this year. Investors have shrugged off macroeconomic problems such as high interest rates, poor economic growth, and very high debt levels in the developed world. And yet, having declared victory over inflation in the US, which was the main bugbear of 2022, investors appear to be having second thoughts about whether the problems are really over. Indeed, various parts of the world economy could perhaps throw up some nasty surprises. Let’s take a look.
China