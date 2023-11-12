Dark underbelly of carbon trade

At the next UN climate conference (COP28) in Dubai this year, the issue of regulating a carbon market will be discussed. World leaders need to learn from the mistakes of the voluntary carbon market so that this new market mechanism, which is designed for transformation in the world, does not repeat them. The investigation by the fortnightly Down To Earth and the Centre for Science and Environment has found inconvenient truths, which should lead us to change.

We find that the current carbon markets could end up increasing emissions in the world. The buyers of the credit — say, an airline that has assured its customers to offset its carbon footprint or a food company that has declared itself net-zero —