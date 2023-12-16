DDA & the market's revenge

Applying the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) test is an instructive way of understanding the evolution of India’s political economy — what has changed, and what hasn’t. For the better or for the worse.

The almighty DDA has had a monopoly over land and its development — even commercialisation — in Delhi for most of the period since it was founded in 1957. In the course of a very short time, it grew to be a Soviet-style development agency for Delhi.

Why I have sometimes called it the Delhi Destruction Authority, I will explain in a bit. For now, let me just say