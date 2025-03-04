Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / De-hyping Western lifestyles: Bridging gap between expectation and reality

De-hyping Western lifestyles: Bridging gap between expectation and reality

India would be failing in its duty to its future migrants if it does not do anything to de-market unrealistic aspirations and impossible dreams

migrants, illegal immigrants
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Jagannathan Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aspirational dreams are strange things. They make humans attempt difficult— even impossible and undesirable—things, when the goal may be a gross distortion of reality, a mirage. As Donald Trump begins deporting illegal Indian immigrants in military aircraft in handcuffs and chains, some dreams would have turned to dust, though one cannot be sure. Some of the deportees are being sent back for a second time, and many of those returning may have sold their land and borrowed large sums of money to take illegal routes to “Umrika” and “Kanneda”. They have debts to repay, and the only way they may
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump Illegal immigrants BS Opinion Rupee-dollar swap

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon