close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

Support for harsh penal policies is often the result of two interconnected phenomena. One, viewing criminals as those outside of society and two, a result of disillusionment with procedural justice

Bharat Bhushan
gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit
Premium

Photo: Pexels

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Even if some claim that the shooting of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf by assailants while under police custody is the last nail in the coffin of the judicial process, the public at the receiving end of Atiq Ahmed's criminality and terror does not appear to be in mourning over the ascendance of "jungle-raj" in Uttar Pradesh. If anything, they will probably agree with the pronouncement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister and former state president, Swatantra Dev Singh, "Paap aur punya ka hisab isi janam mein hota hai (The account of sin and virtue is settled in this lifetime only). The representation of justice through the metaphor of religious virtue instead of law is, as we shall see, not accidental.
It is also clear that the "penal populism" promoted in Uttar Pradesh by its chief minister Yogi Adityanath has spilt over, dangerously, into vigilante justice. "Penal populism", political scientists tell us,
Or

Also Read

Jungle Ventures-backed BetterPlace raises $40 mn in series C funding

LIVE: India is world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem, says Smriti Irani

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Deputy Guv M Rajeshwar Rao to speak

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: NBFC bigshots to speak on prospects ahead

Adityanath govt to nurture 'UP Khadi' start-ups and e-commerce

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?

Why Rahul Gandhi remains in the BJP's cross hairs

Game of thrones in Nepal: The great game in the Himalayas

DGFT should make good notable omissions

A G20 opportunity for millets

How can Indian firms become strong?

Businesses can claim cover under consumer rules

India has begun to create its own tech

Topics : Insight Edge | Uttar Pradesh | Bharatiya Janata Party | Yogi Adityanath | crimes

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

A big test for Opposition unity

Nitish Kumar
5 min read
Premium

A manhole cover as an objet d'art

sewage
5 min read
Premium

The dark side of AI art

ChatGPT
5 min read
Premium

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Tiger bonds will encourage private capital participation in conservation

tiger
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read
Premium

A big test for Opposition unity

Nitish Kumar
5 min read

Tiger bonds will encourage private capital participation in conservation

tiger
5 min read
Premium

The dark side of AI art

ChatGPT
5 min read
Premium

A manhole cover as an objet d'art

sewage
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon