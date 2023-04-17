Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

Even if some claim that the shooting of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf by assailants while under police custody is the last nail in the coffin of the judicial process, the public at the receiving end of Atiq Ahmed's criminality and terror does not appear to be in mourning over the ascendance of "jungle-raj" in Uttar Pradesh. If anything, they will probably agree with the pronouncement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister and former state president, Swatantra Dev Singh, "Paap aur punya ka hisab isi janam mein hota hai (The account of sin and virtue is settled in this lifetime only). The representation of justice through the metaphor of religious virtue instead of law is, as we shall see, not accidental.
It is also clear that the "penal populism" promoted in Uttar Pradesh by its chief minister Yogi Adityanath has spilt over, dangerously, into vigilante justice. "Penal populism", political scientists tell us,
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or