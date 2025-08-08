Decisions about cars' lifespans must be grounded in sound economic logic

Red is a colour of passion. Here, it is not about the political hue, but how colours make an emotional difference when chosen for personal pleasure. Colour, however, is the last decision a buyer makes when deciding on a car. This colour might be one that suits their numerological beliefs, looks good on the curves of a particular model, or is simply a favourite.

Nonetheless, there has been a perceptible change over the past decade in how car purchases are made. Buyers today are spoilt for choice given the number of manufacturers and models that have been mainstreamed in the