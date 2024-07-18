Defence reforms 2.0 for Modi 3.0

Modi 2.0 brought transformative defence reforms, many of which were pending for decades, revitalising the armed forces. As this government begins its third term, sustaining and expanding these reforms is essential to further strengthen India’s military capabilities.

In January 2020, the Prime Minister bit the bullet and established the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) position and formed the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), with the CDS as its secretary. This reform initiated the process of jointness among the three services, integrating them with the ministry’s decision-making process. Recently, Parliament also passed an Act providing statutory backing to the