Defence tech: A case for collaboration with India's industry base

Seven decades into Independence, India continues to fix its defence-technology base. Though the country’s relatively dated defence industry is catching up, reactive responses to indigenisation efforts make import the only viable solution. While the Indian Air Force’s depleting aircraft number is drawing much public scrutiny, the readiness levels of other major platforms such as tanks, guns, and air defence systems are no better. A recent report on the procurement of T-72 tank engines from Russia’s Rosoboronexport highlights India’s high reliance on imports, despite having operated this platform for over three decades now.

What explains India’s inability to transform its defence technology