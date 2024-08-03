Delhi's new political economy

Delhi’s soul has been seared by the death of three young people who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar because drainage systems were not working or did not exist. About a year ago, videos circulated on the social media of a similar facility in Mukherjee Nagar, close to Delhi University. In that case, it was fire: Children could be seen jumping off the top floor of the building to certain death because the building was enveloped in an inferno and there were no fire-escape systems in place. There have been other