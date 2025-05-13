Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / DigiYatra: A shining example of India's innovative DPI model in air travel

DigiYatra: A shining example of India's innovative DPI model in air travel

The national digital traveller identity platform shows how innovations with thoughtful design can drive systemic change

At 36, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has a lot of responsibilities. He is now the sole Cabinet minister from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and, almost certainly, the youngest civil aviation minister India has had. He is national general secretary of the T
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an era defined by digital identity, seamless mobility, and citizen-centric service delivery, DigiYatra has emerged as one of India’s most significant innovations in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). It is not merely a contactless boarding system — it is the world’s first national digital traveller identity platform, designed to offer secure, consent-based, biometric verification at airports. DigiYatra reflects India’s unique ability to architect transformative systems by combining regulatory clarity, institutional design, and public-private execution.
 
The foundation for DigiYatra was laid between 2018 and 2019, when I was serving as minister of state for civil aviation. At that time, our team
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Aviation industry Civil Aviation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon