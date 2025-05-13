DigiYatra: A shining example of India's innovative DPI model in air travel

In an era defined by digital identity, seamless mobility, and citizen-centric service delivery, DigiYatra has emerged as one of India’s most significant innovations in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). It is not merely a contactless boarding system — it is the world’s first national digital traveller identity platform, designed to offer secure, consent-based, biometric verification at airports. DigiYatra reflects India’s unique ability to architect transformative systems by combining regulatory clarity, institutional design, and public-private execution.

The foundation for DigiYatra was laid between 2018 and 2019, when I was serving as minister of state for civil aviation. At that time, our team