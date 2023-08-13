Disclosure requirements of data law may create woes of GenAI models

Independence Day is an occasion for celebration. It is also a time for reflection on how far we have come, where we are headed, and whether we are on the right path.

One of our major achievements is self sufficiency in food grain production, thanks to the green revolution of the early seventies. Now, we not only have enough to feed our 1.4 billion people but have enough surpluses to export. Still, our trade policy is not very stable. Every now and then, we have various restrictions on exports of food grains and other agricultural commodities mainly to ensure that we don’t have any shortages at home and the d