Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Does policy matter? Lessons from two elections and one ongoing campaign

Does policy matter? Lessons from two elections and one ongoing campaign

Few elections have been defined by manifestos, but manifestos have often been seen as a guide to how the rival parties will govern

US election campaign
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Mihir S Sharma
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
The last of the national elections that defined 2024 — which was, by any standards, an epic year for election enthusiasts — is rapidly approaching. Three score and ten days remain for the citizens of the United States to pick a government; and, while it was the Republicans who were the party of Abraham Lincoln, it is the Democrats who are clothing themselves in his mantle this time around, declaring they are “for the people”.
 
One question that is worth asking at this point, however, is this: Are elections about policy, after all?
 
The Democratic Party has
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon