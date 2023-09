These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Track finfluencer earnings, and have a lot more RIAs

Rolling the dice on growth

Why small and microcaps are rocketing

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

India had the chance to host Lionel Messi's Argentina but not enough funds

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

In recent years, there has been some de-dollarisation, with the trend most visible in Russia and China. Several other countries have also reduced the use of dollar in international transactions

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com