Domestic fundamentals strong but global headwinds remain a concern

Domestic fundamentals, public capex, and robust growth in the services sector ensured real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). These numbers indicate not just an annual growth spurt but are also evidence of strong sequential momentum. Though a favourable base has played its part, sectoral performance too contributed. A growth rate of close to 8 per cent in Q1 should help the fiscal end with a decent growth print. However, challenges posed by global headwinds will commence from the second quarter. Growth has been fairly broad-based across all