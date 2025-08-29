Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Domestic fundamentals strong but global headwinds remain a concern

Domestic fundamentals strong but global headwinds remain a concern

A growth rate of close to 8 per cent in Q1 should help the fiscal end with a decent growth print. However, challenges posed by global headwinds will commence from the second quarter

GDP
premium

Growth has been fairly broad-based across all sectors, barring a few like mining and electricity, but the trajectory for the rest of FY26 depends on the extent to which policy initiatives mitigate external shocks. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Madhavankutty G
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic fundamentals, public capex, and robust growth in the services sector ensured real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). These numbers indicate not just an annual growth spurt but are also evidence of strong sequential momentum. Though a favourable base has played its part, sectoral performance too contributed. A growth rate of close to 8 per cent in Q1 should help the fiscal end with a decent growth print. However, challenges posed by global headwinds will commence from the second quarter. Growth has been fairly broad-based across all
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Capex service sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon