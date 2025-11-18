Domestic tremors: China's 4th Plenum holds clues to the country's future

The 4th plenum of the 20th Central Committee (CC) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Beijing from October 23 to 25. This plenum was important because it adopted the “Recommendations for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (FYP) for Economic and Social Development 2026-2030”. The final plan document with details will emerge next year. The plenum communique contains the recommendations in summary. More importantly, it includes an oblique commentary on domestic politics, a report on recent high-level personnel changes, significantly in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the leadership’s assessment of the current geopolitical environment, both its