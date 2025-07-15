Don't break what works: Rethink the recent proposal to fragment ICAR

The government’s proposal to create a separate Council for Fisheries and Veterinary Research, championed by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD), has stirred sharp debate. The new body would carve out fisheries and veterinary research from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) — the apex institution that has shaped India’s agricultural progress for nearly a century.

Supporters argue the move is timely. With livestock and fisheries now accounting for over 40 per cent of agricultural gross value added (GVA), a dedicated research council is seen as a way to boost sectoral visibility, attract tailored funding, and