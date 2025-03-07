Donald Trump defies assumptions: 'Make America Great Again' redefined

American President Donald Trump’s second administration has, in a few short weeks, made it obvious that it will be nothing like the first. Mr Trump is moving far more quickly and decisively on an agenda that is considerably more extreme than what was visible in early 2017.

There are many possible reasons for this change. There are fewer mainstream Republicans in this United States (US) administration than there were in the last, for example, which constrains him less. Those who are part of his movement — or those who want to use it for their own ends, like Elon Musk