Donald Trump's tariff deals: End of the beginning in global standoff

Last week, American President Donald Trump fired a salvo against Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook, demanding that iPhones be made in the United States (US), not India. This marks a fresh escalation in his “America First” crusade. The outburst, laced with characteristic bluster, came despite Mr Cook’s earlier pledge of $500 billion in US investment. In 2024-25, Apple churned out 40 million iPhones in India, worth $22 billion, with 32 million units ($17.5 billion) exported to the US, Europe, and West Asia. By 2026, the tech giant aims to assemble all US-bound iPhones here, scaling up production to