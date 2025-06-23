Doubling India's labour productivity in the next decade: Why and how

Faster growth in labour productivity — output per worker or output per hour worked — is central to India’s development ambition. While productivity growth ultimately depends on workers and businesses, governments also play an important role through their policies and actions.

Over the next decade, India needs to impart increased urgency to an internally consistent, mutually reinforcing set of measures that better integrates many existing initiatives. In a well-known quote, the Nobel-prize winning economist Paul Krugman observed, “Productivity isn’t everything, but, in the long run, it’s almost everything. A country’s ability to improve its standard of living over time depends