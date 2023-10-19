Drug regulatory reforms for improving quality

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The Indian pharmaceutical sector has played a pivotal role in enhancing global health outcomes, as well as increasing global availability of cost-effective medication, thus garnering India the moniker of the “pharmacy of the world”. Multiple initiatives have been taken in the recent past for strengthening the drug regulatory system to augment the quality of the drugs being manufactured in the country for the domestic market as well as for exports.
Keeping better quality management in mind, the Ministry of Health