Enabling conditions for nuclear energy: Five key tasks for policymakers

Indian energy policy should create conditions where private firms may consider whether it is optimal for them to buy such equipment

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ajay ShahAkshay Jaitly
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

In India we tend to assume that anything to do with outer space is done by governments. But some of the best global knowledge on space travel is in private firms like SpaceX. Once the private sector gets going, it brings energy and innovation of a quality that is not found in state organisations. And so it is with nuclear energy. Private firms now build the safest, lowest-cost and most innovative nuclear reactors of the world. At the time of the Indo-United States nuclear deal, it was clear the big generation plants that could be imported from France, Japan, and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
