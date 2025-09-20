Engagement Farmers' Cup 2025: Rethinking cricket ties with Pakistan

We understand that Operation Sindoor is formally still on. Borders are quiet, however. The hostilities have moved to cricket, if only off the playing field. The fate of the war on terror waged by the fourth-largest economy, third-biggest army, and largest population is being determined by whether it plays against Pakistan or not.

This, in fact, isn’t an argument about cricket, sport in general, or even India-Pakistan relations. It is a humble — if reckless — attempt to call out our giant hypocrisy.

To underline the hypocrisy, I shall take you to