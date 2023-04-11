Ensuring scrutiny by Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her anguish over the way the Union Budget for 2023-24 had to be passed by Parliament last month without any debate. On March 23, the Lok Sabha approved the Budget, with a total annual expenditure of over Rs 45 trillion. No discussion preceded its passage. Four days later, the Rajya Sabha returned the Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha, once again without any discussion.
The passage of the Budget was preceded by the “guillotining” of as many as 102 demands for grants on March 23. These grants were part of the Budget and placed before the Lok Sabha for discussion. But since no deliberation was possible, these were deemed as passed or “guillotined” in accordance with the rules followed by the Indian Parliament.
The Appropriation Bill, which empowers the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India to spend under various schemes and projects, was also passed quickl
Or