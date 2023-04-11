Ensuring scrutiny by Parliament

The Appropriation Bill, which empowers the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India to spend under various schemes and projects, was also passed quickl

The passage of the Budget was preceded by the “guillotining” of as many as 102 demands for grants on March 23. These grants were part of the Budget and placed before the Lok Sabha for discussion. But since no deliberation was possible, these were deemed as passed or “guillotined” in accordance with the rules followed by the Indian Parliament.