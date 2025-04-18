Equity investors must factor in uncertainty as a permanent feature

The financial year 2026 has begun against the backdrop of intensifying global uncertainties. The Trump tariffs have signalled a shift towards a more protectionist global trade environment.

While there is a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries willing to negotiate, the trade war with China continues with a 125 per cent tariff, further deepening the economic rift between the US and China. This also means US growth slows down significantly which increases the probability of a recession.

Amid the global noise, India may well emerge as a relatively safe harbour and possibly a beneficiary in the long term as global