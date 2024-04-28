Export figures for FY04, FY14, and FY24 show interesting trends

The Commerce Ministry has released the quick estimates of exports and imports figures for March 2024. The figures for the full year 2023-24 are now available, and that enables an assessment of the export figures for 2003-04, 2013-14, and 2023-24.

The total merchandise exports figures went up from $63.84 billion in 2003-04 to $314.40 billion in 2013-14 (a rise of $250.62 billion), and now stand at $437.06 billion (a rise of $122.65 billion). So, while the merchandise exports grew almost four-fold during 2004-14, they grew by a little over a third during 2014-24. The services exports, however, grew from $46 billion