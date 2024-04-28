Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Export figures for FY04, FY14, and FY24 show interesting trends

A look at the destination of our exports shows that our shipments to our neighbours in South Asia at 5.8 per cent have stagnated in the past 10 years

trade export import
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commerce Ministry has released the quick estimates of exports and imports figures for March 2024. The figures for the full year 2023-24 are now available, and that enables an assessment of the export figures for 2003-04, 2013-14, and 2023-24.

The total merchandise exports figures went up from $63.84 billion in 2003-04 to $314.40 billion in 2013-14 (a rise of $250.62 billion), and now stand at $437.06 billion (a rise of $122.65 billion). So, while the merchandise exports grew almost four-fold during 2004-14, they grew by a little over a third during 2014-24. The services exports, however, grew from $46 billion
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Trade exports India imports India trade policy economic growth South Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon