Export insurance claim dismissed over delayed declarations, premium

Krishna Agrotech obtained a Shipment Comprehensive Risk (SCR) Policy from the Export Council Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) to safeguard against risks associated with short-term credit-based exports.

The company entered into a contract with Shyam Overseas in the Republic of Guinea to supply biscuits, salt, and rice. Two shipments of Swarna (non-Basmati) rice were dispatched on March 25, 2013, and April 14, 2013, with payments scheduled for May 28, 2013, and June 14, 2013, respectively. While declarations about the shipments were submitted to ECGC on April 16, 2013, and May 16, 2013, the premium payment was delayed until July 22,