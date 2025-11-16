Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Export subsidies will help but we should aim to be globally competitive

Export subsidies will help but we should aim to be globally competitive

The scheme will be implemented through the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)

Indian Export
premium

The EPM aims to consolidate schemes like the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and Market Access Initiative (MAI).

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, the government approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) package of ₹25,060 crore and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE) of ₹20,000 crore. Naturally, the exporters have welcomed the schemes because some subsidies and loans will come their way. However, I am not too enthused by such schemes because similar announcements earlier have not helped us achieve even a compounded aggregate growth rate (CAGR) of 3 per cent in exports or increase our share of global merchandise exports beyond 1.8 per cent in the past 11 years. 
The schemes are well intentioned and look impressive on paper. However,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Exports subsidy indian government Indian export
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon