Flooded with data? Insights industry will help you now

Anticipating change is a strong weapon in an uncertain world. Technology and geopolitics are changing consumer behaviour in a post-pandemic world. Business leaders and investors are acknowledging the value of the insights industry in nearly every aspect of enterprise management.

Broadly, the insights industry includes digital data analytics; market research, social listening and communities, and surveys.

“There is a historic level of investments in the insights industry,” says Joachim Brechta, director-general of ESOMAR, an industry group. “Data analytics is the fastest-growing segment of the global insights industry.”

Companies are increasingly leaning on the insights industry for strategic decision-making as global consumption recovers from