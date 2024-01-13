Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Flunking the temple test

Could the Congress not have joined the Ram temple celebrations while also criticising Modi, BJP, RSS?

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the 139th foundation day event in Nagpur PTI
Premium

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the 139th foundation day event in Nagpur | (File Photo)

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
An apparition has stalked the Congress party for nearly four decades, in the process diminishing it from 414 seats in the Lok Sabha to 52, an improvement over 44 in 2014. The construction of the Ram temple provided the party a Ram-given opportunity to shake it off. The Congress leadership blew it. The apparition is the party’s ideological confusion about how it defines secularism today.

Obvious questions arise following its refusal to attend the consecration ceremony of the temple. One, does its unchanging post-1996 ideology harmonise with the needs of its current electoral politics? How does it reconcile the contradiction
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

'Don't need a middleman': Congress attacks PM amid Ram mandir invite row

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

The Total trinity

India's climate goals: Navigating a complex dilemma

'It's foreign policy, stupid'

Crypto emerges from the shadows

A most striking event of 2023

Topics : BS Opinion Congress Ram temple Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon