Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / From complexity to clarity: GST Council ushers in a new era of tax reforms

From complexity to clarity: GST Council ushers in a new era of tax reforms

The shift from four slabs to a leaner two-tier structure 5% for merit goods and 18% for standard goods, with 40% for sin and luxury items is the most far-reaching change since GST's inception

goods and services tax, GST
premium

A defining feature of these reforms is the consensus-building that made them possible. Indirect taxation has always been a delicate matter of federal balance, but the Centre and states have walked in lockstep, demonstrating the spirit of cooperative

Sameer GuptaUday Pimprimar
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government’s announcement of GST reforms at the 56th Council meeting — anchored around rate rationalisation, resolution of classification disputes, correction of inverted duty structures, structural changes, and trade facilitation —marks a bold reset of India’s indirect tax regime. By phasing out anomalies and aligning rates with economic priorities, the Council has revived the original promise of GST with renewed clarity and conviction. This next generation of reforms is poised to create a simpler, more transparent, and growth- oriented tax system. 
A defining feature of these reforms is the consensus-building that made them possible. Indirect taxation
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion GST Government GST Revamp
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon