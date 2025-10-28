Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / From ideas to industry: How research labs can power India's Green Frontier

From ideas to industry: How research labs can power India's Green Frontier

How India can build the institutions that turn ideas into factories, data centres and global advantage

research labs, India growth
premium

The Nobel Prize in Economics underscores how innovation drives prosperity — and why India must build world-class corporate labs to power its Green Frontier model of sustainable growth. (AI generated image)

Jayant Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nobel economics prize committee has been remarkably consistent in highlighting what drives sustainable prosperity. It just awarded Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt for showing how culture, institutions and creative destruction continuously translate invention into productivity. That prize extends a line from Robert Solow’s growth accounting, which isolated technological progress as the dominant source of long-run gains, through Paul Romer’s logic for making innovation endogenous, to William Nordhaus’s climate change analysis. Read together, these prizes are a policy manual. Nations grow rich and resilient by building institutions that generate ideas and scale them quickly, while simultaneously preserving natural
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Innovation Research Technology BS Opinion artifical intelligence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon