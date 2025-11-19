From rhetoric to reality: Why COP30 must become a bank of actions

After nearly 10 days of intense negotiations, the message rings clear from the rooms in Belém: We are in the hard part of this Conference of Parties (COP). The opening rhetoric has faded, and the task now is to structure a response commensurate with the climate crisis unfolding outside these halls. The grim drumbeat of climate impacts provides the only true scorecard: Landslides from relentless rain have killed dozens in Indonesia and Vietnam; a powerful tornado has struck Portugal; and a new study in Nature reveals that in Mumbai, rain causes over 8 per cent of the deaths