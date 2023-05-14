Gender discrimination in farms

Nearly 95 per cent animal husbandry-related work is performed by women. Their involvement in the production of field crops is 75 per cent, and that of horticultural crops 79 per cent. More than 50 per cent of post-harvest activities are carried out by women. With more men migrating from villages in search of paid employment because of the fragmentation and shrinking of land holdings, the management of small and marginal farms is

Indian agriculture is becoming increasingly women-dependent. This is the conclusion drawn from research studies and validated by the data compiled through agriculture censuses and various surveys. About 80 per cent of the country’s economically active female population is employed in the farm sector. Women comprise about one-third of the agricultural labour force, and nearly 48 per cent of self-employed farmers. On the whole, the work participation rate for women is 41.8 per cent in rural areas against 35.31 per cent in urban areas.