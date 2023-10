These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

RoDTEP issues must be addressed quickly

Bidhuri's boorishness has its political uses

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

The New York Times is considering legal action against OpenAI. Here's why

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Decoded: All that Google's Bard Extensions does and guide on how to use it

A few days ago, Google provided publishers a switch that would allow their websites to be available for the search engine crawler but not for training Generative artificial intelligence (AI)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com