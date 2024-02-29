Geopolitical convergence on terrestrial broadcasting

On March 27, 2019, as India was heading into general elections, a special address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught the attention of geopolitical observers across the globe. India had successfully tested an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon as part of a programme labelled “Mission Shakti” as a deterrent against threats to our critical satellite infrastructure.

It is interesting that five years on as we head into the general elections once again, anti-satellite technology has become the focus of geopolitical conversations. The vulnerability of satellites to geopolitical conflicts raises a critical need for multiple strategic technology alternatives for what have