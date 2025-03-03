Get the transition right: How govt is pushing for a clean-energy shift

Let’s not be in any delusion that our world has not changed. This is the age of Donald Trump in the time of climate risk. There is already pushback against action to mitigate climate change, which will grow even as the impacts of a warmer world intensify, the rich suffer devastating losses, the insured are not able to cover these catastrophes as costs rise, and insurance companies withdraw. I write this not to state the obvious but to reaffirm the need to focus on action that will reduce climate risks while improving livelihoods and economies in our world. The challenge