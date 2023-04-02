Getting out of fossils

In this section

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

Uncontested facts can't be disputed in appeal

The dynamism of services exports

COP27: A mirage in the desert

Coal vs gas, or coal and gas?

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

What is climate finance?

Energy colonialism, climate reparations: COP27 and key concepts to know

Emissions to hit a peak by 2025, demand for fossil fuel to reduce: IEA

Why differentiate between coal and natural gas when both are fossil fuels? I had asked this in my last column because it is a question of climate justice and, most importantly, the feasibility of moving at speed and scale to reduce fossil-fuel emissions responsible for heating up the planet.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com