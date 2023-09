These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

India's growing heft: The dichotomy between domestic and global opinion

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

The transfer window in European football came to a close on the evening of September 1, leaving teams with no more chance to plug the gaps that had existed in

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com