Global climate failure: COP30 must push developed nations on mitigation

In November this year, the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Belem, in the Amazonian part of Brazil. The UN Climate Convention is crucial because the mitigation of climate change risks cannot be done sufficiently by any country on its own. The accumulation of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is inherently global in its impact and requires global cooperation for mitigation.

As originally conceived, the UNFCCC placed the primary responsibility for climate mitigation action on developed countries (more formally