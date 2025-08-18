Monday, August 18, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Global climate failure: COP30 must push developed nations on mitigation

Global climate failure: COP30 must push developed nations on mitigation

At COP 30 this November, the primary goal must be to increase pressure on developed countries to move faster and more credibly on climate mitigation

Climate Change talks, Climate Change
premium

As of 2024, emissions have not deviated substantially from the high end emissions scenario of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nitin Desai
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In November this year, the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Belem, in the Amazonian part of Brazil. The UN Climate Convention is crucial because the mitigation of climate change risks cannot be done sufficiently by any country on its own. The accumulation of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is inherently global in its impact and requires global cooperation for mitigation.
 
As originally conceived, the UNFCCC placed the primary responsibility for climate mitigation action on developed countries (more formally
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change BS Opinion Climate Change talks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon