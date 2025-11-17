Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Global forums: Necessities or unnecessary burdens as reform calls grow

Global forums: Necessities or unnecessary burdens as reform calls grow

To address similar difficulties, the earlier generation of leaders established a host of international forums to foster mature and peaceful dialogue and reason among countries

Economy
premium

Based on the number of annual UN meetings, it is safe to assume that other forums add many thousands of meetings to the worldwide calendar.

Akhil Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the era of constant change, the modern world continues to grapple with a range of crises — geopolitical, economic, health, and climate related. Current examples abound: the Ukraine-Russia war, Israel-Gaza conflict, China-Taiwan tension, unrest in Korea, global trade crisis due to Trump tariffs, domestic political and economic strife in multiple nations, persistent health emergencies like Covid, and accelerating climate disasters. These challenges have repeatedly tested the resilience of nations and the global community.
 
To address similar difficulties, the earlier generation of leaders established a host of international forums to foster mature and peaceful dialogue
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Global economy global economic crisis
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon