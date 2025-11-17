Global forums: Necessities or unnecessary burdens as reform calls grow

In the era of constant change, the modern world continues to grapple with a range of crises — geopolitical, economic, health, and climate related. Current examples abound: the Ukraine-Russia war, Israel-Gaza conflict, China-Taiwan tension, unrest in Korea, global trade crisis due to Trump tariffs, domestic political and economic strife in multiple nations, persistent health emergencies like Covid, and accelerating climate disasters. These challenges have repeatedly tested the resilience of nations and the global community.

To address similar difficulties, the earlier generation of leaders established a host of international forums to foster mature and peaceful dialogue