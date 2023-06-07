Global perspectives at mid-year

These numbers from the IMF and other international agencies will bounce around with every forecast as the year rolls on, but the broad thrust is unlikely to chan

Last December, I had predicted that calendar year 2023 would be worse for the world economy and polity than the already bad 2022 (“Will 2023 be any better?”, Business Standard, December 15, 2022). At mid-year, in economic terms, it is certainly shaping up that way. The IMF’s April World Economic Outlook (WEO) projects global growth, at market exchange rates, at a low 2.4 per cent, significantly lower than the 3 per cent recorded in 2022, though a little higher than the 2.1 per cent foreseen in the October 2022 WEO (mainly because of anticipation of somewhat better performance of the economies of the US, China and Russia than forecast earlier). The April 2023 WEO also foresees growth of world trade in goods and services will fall sharply to 2.4 per cent in 2023 from 5.1 per cent in 2022.