Global trade may fragment further under a Donald Trump presidency

The election of Donald Trump for a four-year term as President of the United States increases the uncertainties in the global geopolitical scene and trade prospects. Equity markets have, however, reacted positively at the pros–pects of tax cuts that can fuel economic growth in the US.

In his first term that started in 2017, President Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord, the World Health Organisation and Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations. He started a trade war by raising the tariffs on many items originating from China, Europe and some other countries who all retaliated by imposing higher