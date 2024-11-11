Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Global trade may fragment further under a Donald Trump presidency

Global trade may fragment further under a Donald Trump presidency

With Trump's rather isolationist policies, Europe may find it necessary to divert more resources for building better military capabilities

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The election of Donald Trump for a four-year term as President of the United States increases the uncertainties in the global geopolitical scene and trade prospects. Equity markets have, however, reacted positively at the pros–pects of tax cuts that can fuel economic growth in the US.   
In his first term that started in 2017, President Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord, the World Health Organisation and Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations. He started a trade war by raising the tariffs on many items originating from China, Europe and some other countries who all retaliated by imposing higher
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion exim matters Donald Trump

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon