Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Government must protect domestic manufacturing from self-serving forces

Government must protect domestic manufacturing from self-serving forces

What matters, however, is the manufacturing environment India is building

Manufacturing
premium

The question that needs to be asked is this: What criteria can help the government decide which products deserve some form of protection, and which ones should be allowed for import freely, perhaps with only minor tariffs? (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Laveesh Bhandari
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government recently announced anti-dumping investigations against a slew of products ranging from steel to mobile covers. Anti-dumping is a much used form of protection in India, alongside higher tariff rates, quantity restrictions, negative import lists, and more. Some of these comply with the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, some can be made to comply, and for others, the WTO hardly matters. 
What matters, however, is the manufacturing environment India is building. If everything from steel to mobile covers to glass, PET, and solar panels needs protection, on top of the hundreds of other products already
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Manufacturing sector India's manufacturing sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon