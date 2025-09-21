Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / GST reforms: Festival cheer for consumers but many suppliers face IDR

GST reforms: Festival cheer for consumers but many suppliers face IDR

In his Independence Day speech, our Prime Minister announced a Diwali gift by way of significant reductions in the GST rates and simplification of processes

Markets, Market Lens, Market outlook, India stock market outlook, FII flow outlook India, FPI flow outlook India, FPI flows, GST rate cut, GST rates India
premium

The government has put enormous pressure on trade to pass on the GST rate cut benefits to the consumers, despite knowing that due to IDR the final prices will come down but not to the same extent as the rate cuts and may even go up in some rare cases. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The political leaders and the bureaucrats at the Central and State governments deserve all praise for ushering in drastic cuts in the rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST) mainly on several items of mass consumption and some process changes. However, they have also raised the expectations of significant price cuts that may happen in the short run but may be unsustainable in the long run in some sectors.  
In his Independence Day speech, our Prime Minister announced a Diwali gift by way of significant reductions in the GST rates and simplification of processes. Within days,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion GST Revamp GST rule changes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon