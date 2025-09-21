GST reforms: Festival cheer for consumers but many suppliers face IDR

The political leaders and the bureaucrats at the Central and State governments deserve all praise for ushering in drastic cuts in the rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST) mainly on several items of mass consumption and some process changes. However, they have also raised the expectations of significant price cuts that may happen in the short run but may be unsustainable in the long run in some sectors.

In his Independence Day speech, our Prime Minister announced a Diwali gift by way of significant reductions in the GST rates and simplification of processes. Within days,